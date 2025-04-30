Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 450,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 744,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 554,462 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1,562.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 550,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GNW stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.