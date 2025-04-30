MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 235.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 174,007 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

