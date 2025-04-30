EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.10 on Friday. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

