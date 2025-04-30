Q1 Earnings Estimate for South Bow Issued By Atb Cap Markets

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Bow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million.
South Bow Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of South Bow stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,249,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,068,000.
South Bow Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
