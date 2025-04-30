Q1 Earnings Estimate for South Bow Issued By Atb Cap Markets

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of South Bow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.87 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOBO. CIBC downgraded South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities began coverage on South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. South Bow has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,249,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,068,000.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

