Codexis (CDXS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Stock Performance

Codexis stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $193.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.35. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.