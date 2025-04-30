A10 Networks (ATEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $63.63 million for the quarter.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

