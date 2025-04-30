DMC Global (BOOM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

