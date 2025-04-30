Barrington Research Has Pessimistic View of STRA Q2 Earnings

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,672.36. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This represents a 11.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Strategic Education by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

