Analysts Set Expectations for Mullen Group Q2 Earnings

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTL. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

TSE MTL opened at C$13.12 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.81 and a 12 month high of C$16.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. Insiders purchased 2,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,153 over the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

