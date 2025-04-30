William Blair Predicts Lower Earnings for Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued on Friday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WCN opened at C$270.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$219.62 and a 52 week high of C$284.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$271.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$262.01.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total transaction of C$1,353,780.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62 shares in the company, valued at C$16,786.88. This represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total transaction of C$1,153,266.71. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,495. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

