Research Analysts Set Expectations for TFII Q2 Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. Stephens decreased their target price on TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Veritas raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.19.

NYSE TFII opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. TFI International has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $158.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 60.6% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

