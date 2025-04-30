Q2 EPS Forecast for Waste Connections Lowered by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $195.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day moving average is $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

