Q2 EPS Forecast for Waste Connections Lowered by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $195.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day moving average is $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.