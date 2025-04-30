Cousins Properties (CUZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $238.49 million for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CUZ opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 426.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

