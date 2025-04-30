ATI (ATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect ATI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATI opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. ATI has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

