Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AIT opened at $242.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.10 and its 200 day moving average is $246.13. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $180.35 and a twelve month high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIT

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.