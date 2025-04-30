StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of EDUC opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
