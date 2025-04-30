Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 63.9 %

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787,254.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Cutera has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cutera stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Cutera worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

