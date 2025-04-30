Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,500 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the March 31st total of 511,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
