Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,044,500 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the March 31st total of 511,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

