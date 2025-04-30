StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 69.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.78.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.