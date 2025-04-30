StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 432,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,758 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 387,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Cigogne Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 284,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 202,368 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.