InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NSPR opened at $2.45 on Friday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InspireMD by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

