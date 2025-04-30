Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $403.64 million for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:CWST opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $88.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 509.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.
CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
