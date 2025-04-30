What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CNQ Q1 Earnings?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CNQ opened at $29.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,492 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

