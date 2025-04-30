DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $136.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

