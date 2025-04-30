Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.340-1.440 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MHK opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

