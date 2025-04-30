Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:CNQ Q1 Earnings

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.08.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$40.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The firm has a market cap of C$85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$53.45.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,757.00. Also, Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,631.02. Insiders sold 47,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,408 over the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

