Capital One Financial Has Strong Outlook for NOG Q1 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.49. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. The trade was a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.