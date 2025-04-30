National Bank Financial Weighs in on TFPM Q1 Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE TFPM opened at $20.22 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.