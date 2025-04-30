What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TransAlta Q1 Earnings?

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.71.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.2 %

TA stock opened at C$12.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$8.95 and a 12 month high of C$21.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,752.50. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.