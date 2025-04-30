Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

AUBN opened at $19.90 on Monday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $69.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

