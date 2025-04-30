Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance
AUBN opened at $19.90 on Monday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market cap of $69.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.35.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
