Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HBIO. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 111,132 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,965,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 513,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

