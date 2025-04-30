Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.07% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

