StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 27.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Office Properties Income Trust
Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Office Properties Income Trust
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.