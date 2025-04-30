StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 27.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 307,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 86,826 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,052,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 230,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

