Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

