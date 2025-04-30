Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRT stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.87. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

