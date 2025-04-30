StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

