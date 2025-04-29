Top Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 28th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Zscaler, Arista Networks, Palo Alto Networks, AT&T, and Wolfspeed are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.90. 8,182,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,784,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.17. The company has a market capitalization of $892.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $16.40 on Monday, hitting $928.86. 1,231,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $838.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $967.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 135.86, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.73. 1,674,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,829. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.39. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -874.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.83. 4,667,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,081,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.41. 1,825,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,841. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,980,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,401,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,046,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,271,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $532.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.69.

