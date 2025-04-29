Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.650-12.050 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $343.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.82.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

