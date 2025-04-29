Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading 3.5% Higher on Earnings Beat

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $298.93 and last traded at $295.84. 449,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,932,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.74.

The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,130 shares of company stock worth $567,999 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 88,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day moving average of $282.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.