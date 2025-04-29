Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.650-12.050 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $347.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.82. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

