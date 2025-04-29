Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.650-12.050 EPS.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $347.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.82. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
