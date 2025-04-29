Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT) Issues Earnings Results

Baker Steel Resources (LON:BSRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baker Steel Resources had a positive return on equity of 134.51% and a negative net margin of 4,723.70%.

Baker Steel Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON BSRT traded down GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 50.72 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 31,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,541. Baker Steel Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.81). The company has a market capitalization of £53.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.17.

About Baker Steel Resources

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

