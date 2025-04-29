Top Industrial Stocks To Consider – April 28th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertiv are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $8.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100,080,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,991,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.98 and a 200-day moving average of $323.61. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $890.20 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.27. 7,227,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,217,709. The stock has a market cap of $885.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $122.33 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day moving average is $196.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $77.22. 7,981,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,221,458. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $409.85 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,084,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,711. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Featured Articles