Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $129,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

CDNS stock opened at $285.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total transaction of $164,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,130 shares of company stock valued at $567,999. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

