Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Drops By 77.6%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. 9,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.16. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.27%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

