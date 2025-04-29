Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.800-20.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.95 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

