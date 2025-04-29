Bisichi (LON:BISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bisichi (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.46 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bisichi had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Bisichi Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LON:BISI traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 95.40 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425. Bisichi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.10 ($1.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £10.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.10.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bisichi’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Bisichi Company Profile

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

