Senior plc (SNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 120.0% increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Senior Stock Performance

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 133.40 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.68. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The firm has a market cap of £558.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Senior had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Senior will post 5.8304196 EPS for the current year.

About Senior

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.