Elementis plc (ELM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 163.6% increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Elementis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 109.60 ($1.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.80 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £951.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

