4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Increases Dividend to $4.10 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 412.5% increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

4imprint Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,420 ($45.95) on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,915 ($39.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,720 ($90.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,962.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,762.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

