4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Increases Dividend to $4.10 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 412.5% increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
4imprint Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,420 ($45.95) on Tuesday. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,915 ($39.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,720 ($90.29). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,962.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,762.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.
About 4imprint Group
