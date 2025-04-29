OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS OTCM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 5,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539. The company has a market cap of $567.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

OTC Markets Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

